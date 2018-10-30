'Big Little Lies' star Zoe Kravitz is engaged

Actors Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are engaged.

Kravitz, who has been dating her fellow actor for two years, said 'yes' after he popped the question in her living room in February.

"I'm engaged. I haven't told anyone yet - I mean, I haven't told the world. I wanted to keep it private," she told Rolling Stone magazine.

The Big Little Lies star said Glusman was planning to propose to her during a romantic trip to Paris, but decided to pop the question while they were at home due to work calls.

She recalled the moment saying she was in sweatpants and was "a little drunk".

"I could feel his heart beating so fast - I was like, 'Baby, are you OK?' I was actually worried about him!" Glusman then started to get down on one knee and Kravitz assumed he was stretching to calm his heart down. But instead he went on to pull out a ring box.

"He nailed it. And I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants," she added.

The couple met through mutual friends.