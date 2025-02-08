Rajab's designs have been worn by several high-profile celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, and Doja Cat. His style is characterized by plunging dresses, barely-there bikinis, and tightly corseted tops.

Bianca Censori recent appearance at the Grammys, stepping onto the red carpet in a nearly nude outfit left the world stunned. While many assume that her husband Kanye West is the mastermind behind her bold fashion choices, it seems that's not entirely accurate. In recent months, fellow Australian model-turned-designer Gadir Rajab has been influencing Censori's style, taking the reins from West.

Who is Gadir Rajab?

Gadir Rajab, a 32-year-old Australian model-turned-designer, has been making waves in the fashion world with his bold and avant-garde style. Born in Melbourne to Lebanese parents, Rajab began his career as a model, transitioning to photography and eventually launching his own fashion line, Raga Malak, in 2019.

Rajab's designs have been worn by several high-profile celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, and Doja Cat. His style is characterized by plunging dresses, barely-there bikinis, and tightly corseted tops.

Gadir Rajab behind Bianca’s outrageous sartorial choices?

Rajab has been working with Bianca as her stylist for months. According to Vogue photographer Glauber Bassi, Rajab's style is appealing to Censori because it highlights her unique personality. However, Bassi also notes that Censori's style under Rajab's influence has become exaggerated and overly revealing, which may not be to everyone's taste.

Rajab and Censori's collaboration has been making headlines, with Censori wearing several of Rajab's designs to high-profile events. Most recently, she celebrated Rajab's birthday in Paris, wearing a daring outfit made entirely out of taupe masking tape.

Rajab's style is not for the faint of heart, but it's certainly making a statement in the fashion world. As Bassi notes, "Gadir's style can be described as avant-garde and bold. He frequently challenges conventional fashion norms." It will be interesting to see how Rajab's collaboration with Censori continues to evolve and push the boundaries of fashion.

Gadir Rajab and Kanye West bond

In addition to his fashion endeavours, Rajab has also worked as an architectural designer for Kanye West's Yeezy brand. The exact nature of their initial meeting is unclear, but according to Vogue Australia's June 2022 issue, Rajab and West have formed a close bond, with the publication describing them as "best friends."