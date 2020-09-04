Beyonce turns 39, donates 1 million USD to help black-owned small businesses

Beyonce, who turned 39-year-old today, is spending her birthday with husband Jay-Z and three children - eight-year-old Blue Ivy and three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. The 'Lemonade' hitmaker was spotted in Hamptons, enjoying a boat ride with her family, also including mum Tina Knowles.

In fact, Tina had also shared a fun video where she was seen dancing to Beyonce's 'Black Parade' with Blue Ivy grooving in the background. While private, Beyonce always has some grand plans for her birthday. It would thus be interesting to see how she would ring in her 39th birthday.

Beyonce also indulged in a good deed. She donated USD 1 million through her foundation BeyGOOD on Wednesday to fund black-owned small businesses. The goal, according to an Instagram post by BeyGOOD at the time, is "to help strengthen small businesses and ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses."

Take a look:

The foundation has already granted USD 10,000 to 20 recipients in order to help their black-owned small business. The applications for round two would be accepted later this month.

Beyonce had pointed out the same during 'One World: Together At Home'. "This virus is killing Black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America," she had said.

While making a statement during George Floyd's killing, Beyonce had said, "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this behavior," she wrote on her website. "No more senseless killings of human beings, no more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away."