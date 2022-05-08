Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange 2 leaked online on Tamilrockers, other Torrent Sites

File Photo

Doctor Strange 2, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, was leaked online a few days after its release on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and sees Dr Strange open a hole in the multiverse while attempting to help Tom Holland's Peter Parker

The first horror film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a smash hit. Audiences and critics alike have given the film positive ratings on social media. However, the makers and performers of Doctor Strange 2 will be disappointed to learn that the film was leaked online in HD quality on the first day of its release. That is correct! The film's unexpected leak could have an impact on its box office sales. Doctor Strange 2 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy sites such as movierulz.

Piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak new releases. This isn't the first time a film has been leaked on its first day of release. Beast, Acharya, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and 83 are just a few examples.



Doctor Strange 2 deals with the concept of variants and the universe, thus there's a chance that multiple actors will appear in cameo roles, either as variations of existing characters or reprising roles from previous franchises. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, was released in theatres on May 6, 2022.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)