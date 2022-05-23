Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange 2 beats The Batman to become highest-grossing film of 2022

File Photo

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was released internationally on May 6. Doctor Strange 2, like other Marvel films, has a huge fan base in India, and the picture, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizebeth Olsen in the key roles, had opened to excellent reviews and is currently playing in theatres around the world.

According to Ramesh Bala, a film industry tracker, Doctor Strange 2 made Rs 97 crores in its first weekend in India.

However now, The Doctor Strange 2 has surpassed The Batman and has become highest-grossing film of 2022.

Confirming this Ramesh Bala wrote, “#DoctorStrange 2 beats #TheBatman at the Global Box office.. 2022 's No.1 Grosser.. $803 Million.. $768 Million..”





Earlier, another trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed that with a collection of Rs 27.50 crore on its opening day, Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness emerged as the fourth biggest Hollywood opener in India behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Apart from Cumberbatch and Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams also star in the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster Doctor Strange. It follows the events in the Marvel timeline when Benedict's Doctor Stephen Strange accidentally opened the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home to help Tom Holland's Spider-Man.



For the unversed, Apart from The Batman sequel, Warner Bros also announced a slew of other big releases like DC League of Super-Pets, which is set to release in theatres on July 29 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, for December 22 release. For the next year, Jason Momoa is returning for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set for March 17 release, followed by Ezra Miller's The Flash which is scheduled for June release.



(Inputs from IANS)