Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son crashes Rs 3 crore Lamborghini into BMW, photos go viral

Benniferstan/Instagram

The 10-year-old son of Hollywood star Ben Affleck took the wheel of a yellow Lamborghini SUV on Sunday, unintentionally shifting into reverse and crashing the sports car into another automobile.

Samuel Garner Affleck got into a collision while at a luxury automobile rental dealership in Los Angeles, according to the New York Post. Mr. Affleck and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez were also present. The 10-year-old climbed behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Urus that costs an outrageous $1,475 a day to rent. When the expensive vehicle shifted into reverse, it collided with a white BMW of the same size.

According to reports, the front wheel and maybe the fender of the BMW were struck by the Lamborghini's rear bumper on the passenger side. Because of the bumpers on each automobile, there were only minor dents and no serious injuries or even threat to anyone.





According to The Post, Affleck's son even got out of the car after hitting the automobile to survey the damage he had done. The Hollywood star reportedly consoled his youngster after the incident and checked for damage.

Speaking to the outlet, an employee from the dealership, 777 Exotics, explained, “When Samuel got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” he said, adding, “We have a small lot and the cars are close.”

The youngest kid of Mr. Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner is Samuel. Violet and Seraphina, the former couple's daughters, are also related.

On the professional front, it was recently revealed that Ben Affleck and his go-to writing partner Matt Damon are now directing the untitled film about Nike and Michael Jordan.