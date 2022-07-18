Search icon
Ben Affleck marries secretly to Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas?

The duo got engaged in 2002, but they split a year later, and now they are married after 20 years of seeing each other.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

Ben Affleck marries secretly to Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas?
Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together. As per the report of Reuters, the couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine. Their story is a perfect example of 'love having a second chance'

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted," Lopez said in the newsletter, the outlet reported. The newsletter was signed "Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck," The Los Angeles Times reported, denoting a name change for the award-winning entertainer. A representative for Affleck could not immediately be reached for comment. Phones rang unanswered at Lopez`s talent agency Creative Artists Agency.

A marriage license was obtained in their name from Clark County dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk`s office. Lopez posted a photo on social media depicting her in a bed while sporting a silver wedding ring.
Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year. In 2002 Affleck gave Lopez a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

