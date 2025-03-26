Ben Affleck acknowledged that he avoids discussing many details as it is "vulnerable" and "embarrassing." Ben Affleck said, "You start going, ‘Okay, clearly this person has these issues, and clearly, they have those issues.’ And I don’t want to share that."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, once Hollywood's most loved couple, were in the news all of last year for their highly-publicised divorce. The couple rekindled their romance after close to 20 years of initially breaking up and got married in 2022. It looked like the perfect fairytale on paper which is why fans were shocked when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalised their divorce earlier this year after two years of marriage.

In an interview for GQ’s April 2025 cover, Ben Affleck finally talked about this chapter in his life, revealing that even though their split wasn’t due to any scandal or major event, he feels too “embarrassed" to share the details. "The truth is, when people ask, ‘Hey, what happened?’ there’s no big event or moment. It’s just a story about two people trying to figure out their lives and relationships like everyone else," he said.

Ben Affleck shared that as he is growing older, he is also realising that breakups in relationships are not because of that one big moment. "There’s no ‘So-and-so did this,’ or ‘This was the big event'. It ends up sounding like a couple’s therapy session — and you’d probably tune out after a while."

Ben Affleck also praised Jennifer Lopez for her ability to handle fame with grace. "Jennifer has handled celebrity more adeptly and adroitly than I have. My temperament leans toward being more reserved and private than hers," Ben Affleck said.

