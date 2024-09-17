Ben Affleck ‘could not keep his hands off’ Jennifer Lopez even after finalising divorce, says report: 'Couple still...'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a brunch together on Saturday, where Affleck was clearly very affectionate and 'couldn’t keep his hands off' Lopez.

The Batman actor wanted to meet Lopez at the Beverly Hills Hotel for a meal to demonstrate their continued friendship after their divorce and to take some photos together. However, according to Page Six, he 'couldn’t keep his hands off 'the On The Floor singer.

The former couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, were seen having brunch with their children at the renowned Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills on Saturday. As per Page Six source, they were spotted holding hands and kissing each other. A source told the media that it was Affleck's idea to meet at this popular spot, hoping to get some photos of them together.

The source told Page Six, "could not keep his hands off. They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another."

The source added, "It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there. He wanted to show that they are friendly exes. He wanted those photos. You go there when you want to be seen. Paparazzi hang out there.” The stars were also seen having a deep conversation in the car right outside the hotel.

Affleck’s children, Samuel and Seraphina, were there along with Lopez’s twins, Emma and Max. However, Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet, was absent as she has recently begun college.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck filed for divorce on August 20, the second anniversary of the couple's romantic Southern wedding in Georgia in 2022. They legally married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

A Source close to Jennifer Lopez told People that Jennifer has had time to process her split from Ben Affleck and is now ready to 'move on' and revealed the reason behind filing for divorce, "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage."

Daily Mail reported that insiders have claimed that the couple did not execute a prenuptial agreement before getting married in July 2022. In the absence of the agreement, Ben and Jennifer's separate income from the previous two years, including any proceeds from big brand deals or motion picture productions, would go to the community. The court documents revealed that Jennifer urged the judge to refuse spousal support for Ben as well, even though she is not seeking it herself.

This is the second time Ben Affleck is getting divorced and the fourth time for Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer is mom to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck has three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.