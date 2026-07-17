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Beloved 227 star Hal Williams passes away at 91

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Beloved 227 star Hal Williams passes away at 91

Veteran actor Hal Williams, best known for his roles in 227 and Sanford and Son, has died at the age of 91, marking the end of a television career spanning decades.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 09:06 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Beloved 227 star Hal Williams passes away at 91
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Veteran television actor Hal Williams, best known for his memorable roles in the hit sitcoms 227 and Sanford and Son, has died at the age of 91. His manager confirmed the news, according to Variety. Williams enjoyed a career spanning several decades and became a familiar face on American television through his performances in some of the medium's most popular sitcoms.

Starred in 227 for five seasons

Williams was widely recognised for portraying Lester Jenkins in NBC's sitcom 227, which aired from 1985 to 1990. He played the husband of Mary Jenkins, portrayed by Marla Gibbs, and the father of Brenda Jenkins, played by Regina King.

The series revolved around the lives of residents in an apartment building and ran for 116 episodes across five seasons. It also featured Jackée Harry, Helen Martin, Alaina Reed-Hall and Curtis Baldwin. Jackée Harry won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1987 for her performance.

Memorable role in Sanford and Son

Before 227, Williams won audiences over as Officer "Smitty" Smith in Sanford and Son, appearing in 22 episodes of the classic sitcom.

His character formed a popular comedy duo with Howard Platt's Officer "Hoppy" Hopkins. While Hopkins explained cases using complex police terminology, Smith would humorously translate everything into simple language for viewers.

Speaking to WKYC in a recent interview quoted by Variety, Williams recalled how the running gag came about.

"We did it in one time in rehearsal, and the producers thought it was funny. We did it in the first or second episode, and it clicked. Some days, we would come to rehearsal, and they didn't have anything solid. [The producers would then say,] 'Go out, take a break for two hours, and bring us something back.'"

Long career in television and films

Apart from his iconic sitcom roles, Williams appeared in several television series, including On the Rocks, The Waltons, Private Benjamin and The Sinbad Show. His final television appearance was in CBS' reboot of Matlock.

His film credits included Hardcore, The Rookie, Percy & Thunder, Guess Who and Flight, adding to a career that spanned both television and cinema.

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