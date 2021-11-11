Headlines

Bella Hadid shares tearful selfies with heart-wrenching note about breakdowns, burnouts

Bella Hadid explained "this is pretty much my every day, every night for a few years now" and that things aren't always as they appear on Instagram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 09:06 AM IST

Supermodel Bella Hadid on Wednesday shared an important mental health message with her fans and social media users via an Instagram post. She assured those struggling with mental health issues that 'they are not alone'. The 25-year-old American model has spoken about her battles with anxiety and depression before and has been a mental health advocate for years.

In her latest post, Bella Hadid told her followers life isn't always as picture-perfect as it seems. She then shared a video of Hollywood star Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith that resonated with her. "That feeling of not thinking that you're good enough or being insecure about your art is natural, but at the same time, I feel like it's taught," the 21-year-old artist can be heard saying in the clip.

Next, in the same post, Bella shared a series of her teary-eyed selfies and she added in her caption, "All humans are different, and every single human has something so unique and special to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they're here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that and trying to cover it up in some sort of way. We're gonna come together in our flaws, in our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and as natural. That's what's gonna break down those walls and make everyone be like, 'Nah, I understand you and your pain and your joy. We're gonna be okay.'"

Bella Hadid explained "this is pretty much my every day, every night for a few years now" and that things aren't always as they appear on Instagram.

"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you," she continued.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

She added that she believes there is always light at the end of the tunnel and that the roller-coaster always comes to a stop. "Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles... it has its ups and downs, and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. (There is always room for it to start up again, but for me, it`s always been nice to know that even if it's a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment)," she wrote.

Hadid acknowledged she didn't learn these lessons right away and it took her several breakdowns and burnouts to know more about her pain and how to handle it. "It took me a long time to get that in my mind. But I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself," she shared.

At the end of her post, Bella Hadid wrote, "it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here" and thanked her followers for listening. The pictures shared by Hadid showed the runway star crying, and one of the pics showed Hadid, who battles with Lyme disease, with an IV in her arm.

