Bella Hadid makes SHOCKING revelation, says she regrets getting a 'nose job' at 14

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently opened up about getting a nose job and how she regrets getting it.

In an exclusive interaction with Vogue US, Bella Hadid, daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid and sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid, made a few explosive revelations and confessed to undergoing the knife for a nose job.

Speaking about it, Bella said in the interview that she was only 14 when she decided to get a nose job and admitted that she regrets it.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it," Bella told Vogue US.

The supermodel has previously been accused of getting 'her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled.' She has denied the accusations while stating, "I have never used filler. Let's just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called—it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."

Speaking about experiencing the feelings of 'impostor syndrome', Bella Hadid said in her interview, "People made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."

Recently, Bella Hadid's picture with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was in the UK to watch the prestigious Premier League Football, went viral on social media. The two were seen having fun and posing for the cameras.