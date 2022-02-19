Bella Hadid expresses solidarity towards hijab row, says 'not your job to tell women what they should wear'

American model Bella Hadid recently spoke about the ongoing hijab controversy. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bella Hadid expressed her solidarity towards the row and alongside photos news articles with headlines around the controversy and the discussion around women's choice to wear hijab or not, Bella Hadid wrote, "With that being said- In other forms of discrimination: I urge France, India , Quebec, Belgium, and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours. It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety."

Bella's post further read, "It's not your job to tell women whether or not they can STUDY or PLAY SPORTS, ESPECIALLY when it is pertaining to their faith and safety. Hijabi women in France are not allowed to wear their Hijab to school, to play sports, to swim, even on their ID pictures. You can’t be a civil worker or work in hospitals with a Hijab. To get an internship, most universities will say, the only way to get one is to take off the hijab. It’s ridiculous and really shows how Islamophobic the world is without even acknowledging it. In regards to these new Bills that are either in the process of being passed or have already."

"The egocentrics of a man to think for even for one second, that they have enough validity to make decisions for a woman in 2022, are not only laughable but actually sick in the head.

As my friend @taqwabintali said to me “ You know, at the root of it all, all of this is just much deeper than Islamophobia; it's pure sexism and misogyny. no matter the countries or the time men always want to control what a woman does and wears.” It needs to stop," the post conlucded.

Before this, Bella had shared another post expressing her views around the hijab row. Alongside a photo of women wearing hijab and head coverings and making it look fashionable, Bella wrote, "Although different forms of the hijab and head coverings are starting to make an appearance in fashion , let's still remember the daily struggle, abuse, and discrimination Muslim women face on a regular basis because of their faith and what they stand for."

"To each woman's body, stand their own opinion on what they should do with it. That is NO ONES decision except for theirs," read a part of Bella's post.

The hijab row in the state of Karnataka erupted in January, when several female students at a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal city protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into the classroom by wearing hijab.

The schools and colleges in Karnataka were shut down by CM Basavaraj Bommai after protests and agitation surrounding the hijab ban erupted near educational institutes. The colleges and pre-universities in Karnataka reopened on February 17, with several students still refusing to attend classes and appear for exams amid the hijab debate.