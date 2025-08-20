Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HOLLYWOOD

Before The Conjuring: Last Rites releases, watch these 6 spine-chilling horror movies on OTT platforms

Get ready for The Conjuring: Last Rites with a spooky OTT binge! From The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Annabelle to The Nun, Insidious, and more, here’s a list of five horror movies that will send chills down your spine before the next terrifying chapter of The Conjuring franchise arrives.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

Before The Conjuring: Last Rites releases, watch these 6 spine-chilling horror movies on OTT platforms

The Conjuring franchise has become one of the most iconic names in horror cinema, and with The Conjuring: Last Rites set to release soon, fans are gearing up for a chilling experience. If you want to set the mood before the next instalment arrives, here are some must-watch horror movies streaming on OTT that will leave you spooked.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Based on a real-life exorcism case, this film blends courtroom drama with supernatural terror. It’s gripping, unsettling, horror, and perfect for those who like horror with a dose of realism.

Annabelle

One of the creepiest dolls in horror history, Annabelle has her terrifying backstory within the Conjuring universe. Watching this prequel will give you chills and set the tone for Last Rites.

The Nun

A spin-off from The Conjuring 2, this film dives into the haunting tale of Valak, the demonic nun. With gothic settings and terrifying sequences, it’s a must before heading into the upcoming release.

The Conjuring & The Conjuring 2

No must-watch horror movies list is complete without rewatching the original ones. These films introduced us to Ed and Lorraine Warren, real-life paranormal investigators whose stories became the backbone of the franchise.

Insidious

Directed by James Wan, the creator of The Conjuring, this movie explores astral projection and demonic possession in ways that will haunt your imagination. A chilling must-watch for horror enthusiasts.

The Possession

Based on the legend of the Dybbuk box, this film explores an evil spirit trapped in a cursed object. The eerie storytelling makes it a great addition to your horror binge.

With their terrifying atmospheres, spine-chilling scares, and gripping plots, these films are the perfect build-up to The Conjuring: Last Rites. So grab your popcorn, switch off the lights, and prepare yourself for sleepless nights.

