Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

Starring Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy in the titular roles respectively, Barbie and Oppenheimer have been released in the theatres worldwide on July 21. While the former, directed by Greta Gerwig, is a fantasy comedy on the Mattel dolls coming into the real world; the latter, helmed by Christopher Nolan, is a biographical thriller tracing how the first atomic bomb was made.

The simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, two films completely opposite to each other in their genres, has resulted in a new phenomenon called Barbenheimer comprising memes and hilarious videos made by cinephiles promoting Greta and Nolan's films. This has resulted in both films getting a thunderous start at the box office.

Talking about this epic box office clash, Barbie took a lead over Oppenheimer in the preview shows held in the United States of America. The Greta Gerwig film collected $22.3 million from 3400 theatres and the Christopher Nolan film earned $10.5 million at the 3150 theatres, as per Deadline. The former has even surpassed what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 collected from its preview shows, which was a total of $17.5 million, taking the top position for this year's preview shows to date.

But in India, it is Oppenheimer that has taken a strong start at the box office, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. Due to Christopher Nolan's fandom base in the country owing to his previous mind-bending movies such as The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, and Interstellar, Oppenheimer collected Rs 13.50 crore on its first day of theatrical release, whereas the same figure for Barbie was Rs 5 crore, less than half of the former.

There is nothing much common between both films except for the fact that they feature an ensemble of talented actors. Apart from Margot Robbie, Barbie features Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell in prominent roles. In Oppenheimer, apart from Cillian Murphy playing J. Robert Oppenheimer, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Casey Afflect, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Conti, and Gary Oldman are seen playing real-life characters instrumental in making the first nuclear weapons in the world.



