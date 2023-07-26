Barbie beats Batman: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's film surpasses The Dark Knight at box office

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie is enjoying the upper hand at the box office, and the movie has already broken a 15-year-old record set by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie is setting new benchmarks at the box office, and the film has broken a 15-year-old record. Greta Gerwig-directed fantasy comedy was released in cinemas with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and till now, Barbie has collected more than Oppenheimer. Interestingly, Barbie broke a record that was held by Nolan's previous film. As Variety reported, Barbie collected $26 million on Monday, surpassing the $24.6 million mark set by The Dark Knight (2008).

With this feat, Barbie has become the film with the best-ever Monday, and it had the biggest opening of 2023, so far. Earning $362 million over the weekend, Barbie is racing ahead from Oppenheimer that has made to collect $82 million. With this pace, Barbie is most likely to breach

As far as worldwide collection is concerned, Barbie has collected $400 million, and with this pace, the film is likely to breach the $1 billion mark. The positive response, favourable reviews, and the trend of Barbheimer have helped Barbie set new records. On Monday, actress Juhi Parmar slammed the makers of Barbie and took her feeling about the film to Instagram. She accused the makers of misleading her and penned an open letter to them. The Kumkum actress revealed that she left the theatre in 10-15 minutes.

In her Instagram post, Juhi wrote, “I start with owning up to my mistake, I took my 10-year-old daughter Samairra to watch your film without researching the fact that it was a "PG-13" movie. 10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations and I was anxiously running out of the theater wondering what had I just exposed my child to. She had been waiting to watch your film and here I was just shocked, disappointed and heartbroken with what I had just exposed her to.”

She further mentioned, “I was the first one to walk out of the movie within 10/15 minutes and by the time I reached out, I saw other parents following with their little ones crying, while some parents chose to stay back to watch the entire movie. I'm glad though that I chose to walk out within 10-15 minutes as I didn't even want to think about how much worse it would have got- ten... In fact, I would say leave Pg-13, the language and content in your film Barbie is inappropriate even for children 13 and above.” Directed by Greta Gerwig, the live-action adaptation revolves around how Barbie (Margot) and Ken's (Ryan) adventure in the real world directly impacts the other Barbies and Kens in Barbieland.