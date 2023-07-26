Headlines

Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh faces extortion over Zorawar Singh; Gurgaon woman arrested

Barbie beats Batman: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's film surpasses The Dark Knight at box office

Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur’s owner charged with insider trading

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Untold story of Captain Vikram Batra’s heroics; real vs reel facts about India’s ‘Shershaah’

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, indirectly mentions Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh faces extortion over Zorawar Singh; Gurgaon woman arrested

Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur’s owner charged with insider trading

Viral video: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy calls out Kareena Kapoor for this reason, says 'she didn't even...', watch

7 seeds you should eat every day

Motivational quotes by BTS' Jin, Jungkook

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Barbie beats Batman: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's film surpasses The Dark Knight at box office

Viral video: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy calls out Kareena Kapoor for this reason, says 'she didn't even...', watch

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, indirectly mentions Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Barbie beats Batman: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's film surpasses The Dark Knight at box office

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie is enjoying the upper hand at the box office, and the movie has already broken a 15-year-old record set by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie is setting new benchmarks at the box office, and the film has broken a 15-year-old record. Greta Gerwig-directed fantasy comedy was released in cinemas with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and till now, Barbie has collected more than Oppenheimer. Interestingly, Barbie broke a record that was held by Nolan's previous film. As Variety reported, Barbie collected $26 million on Monday, surpassing the $24.6 million mark set by The Dark Knight (2008). 

With this feat, Barbie has become the film with the best-ever Monday, and it had the biggest opening of 2023, so far. Earning $362 million over the weekend, Barbie is racing ahead from Oppenheimer that has made to collect $82 million. With this pace, Barbie is most likely to breach 

As far as worldwide collection is concerned, Barbie has collected $400 million, and with this pace, the film is likely to breach the $1 billion mark. The positive response, favourable reviews, and the trend of Barbheimer have helped Barbie set new records. On Monday, actress Juhi Parmar slammed the makers of Barbie and took her feeling about the film to Instagram. She accused the makers of misleading her and penned an open letter to them. The Kumkum actress revealed that she left the theatre in 10-15 minutes.

In her Instagram post, Juhi wrote, “I start with owning up to my mistake, I took my 10-year-old daughter Samairra to watch your film without researching the fact that it was a "PG-13" movie. 10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations and I was anxiously running out of the theater wondering what had I just exposed my child to. She had been waiting to watch your film and here I was just shocked, disappointed and heartbroken with what I had just exposed her to.”

She further mentioned, “I was the first one to walk out of the movie within 10/15 minutes and by the time I reached out, I saw other parents following with their little ones crying, while some parents chose to stay back to watch the entire movie. I'm glad though that I chose to walk out within 10-15 minutes as I didn't even want to think about how much worse it would have got- ten... In fact, I would say leave Pg-13, the language and content in your film Barbie is inappropriate even for children 13 and above.” Directed by Greta Gerwig, the live-action adaptation revolves around how Barbie (Margot) and Ken's (Ryan) adventure in the real world directly impacts the other Barbies and Kens in Barbieland. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sweats it out with workout buddies in Bali: Check

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Tira beauty store has AI features, makeup vending machine; know discounts, brands

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Karnataka, orange alert in UP, Himachal, Uttarakhand; check latest forecast

Netflix introduces new personalised tab for Android, iOS

Watch: Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumours with viral post, netizens say 'little appu or Rubi coming soon'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE