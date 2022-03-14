BAFTA Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

The 75th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, often shortened to BAFTA or Bafta, was conducted with a starry ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Warner Bros' 'Dune' and Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Power of the Dog' and so on were some of the awards season favorites that took home Bafta trophies at the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the 2022 BAFTAs:

Best Film

The Power of the Dog (Winner)

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Winner)

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Outstanding British Film

Belfast (Winner)

After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Leading Actress

Joanna Scanlan, After Love (Winner)

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Will Smith, King Richard (Winner)

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Winner)

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA (Winner)

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

EE Rising Star Award

Lashana Lynch (Winner)

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer

The Harder They Fall (Winner)

After Love

Boiling Point

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car (Winner)

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Winner)

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Animated Film

Encanto (Winner)

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Original Screenplay

Licorice Pizza (Winner)

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Winner)

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Dune (Winner)

Being The Ricardos

Don't Look Up

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Cinematography

Dune (Winner)

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing

No Time to Die (Winner)

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production Design

Dune (Winner)

Cyrano

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Make-Up And Hair

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Winner)

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

House of Gucci

Costume Design

Cruella (Winner)

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Sound

Dune (Winner)

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place: Part II

West Side Story

Special Visual Effects

Dune (Winner)

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Casting

West Side Story (Winner)

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

British Short Film

The Black Cop (Winner)

FemmeThe Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

British Short Animation

Do Not Feed The Pigeons (Winner)

Affairs of the Art

Night of the Living Dread