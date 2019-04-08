'Avengers Endgame': Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans offer fans the chance to attend the world premiere

The fans of 'Avengers' have a reason to rejoice, as they can now avail an opportunity to attend the world premiere of the movie 'Avengers: Endgame' along with the Marvel stars.

Mark Ruffalo took to his Instagram account to shell out more details by posting a video, in which he can be seen with his co-actor Chris Evans.

"Will you join me at the Avengers: Endgame premiere? It's your LAST CHANCE to see me definitely not cry on the red carpet! Support the Stella Adler Academy and ENTER NOW with my bio link or go to omaze.com/mark #onlyatomaze @omazeworld," he wrote.

Avengers: Endgame stars and Omaze (a company which aids in raising money for non-profits) have joined hands to give the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans this once in a lifetime opportunity of attending the world premiere of the movie along with the Marvel stars.

In the video, Mark, as well as Chris Evans, is seen saying that the last date to register oneself to attend the exclusive premiere is about to close down. He also lays emphasis on the fact that instead of shelling a whopping amount in buying the tickets, one can attend the premiere with stars for free. Also, selected few will get a chance to take home a replica of Thor's hammer and Captain America's shield without paying a penny.

The actors also gave a URL where one can register. As per the website of Omaze, one can not only attend the premiere but can also get a chance to get a selfie with stars and attend a private after party as well. The hotel and flight tickets will be provided by Omaze too. With this, Omaze will help to raise funds for Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theater and Christopher's Haven.

The Joe and Anthony Russo directorial is all set to release on April 26, 2019.