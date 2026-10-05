Avengers Endgame beats Avatar to become highest-grossing film of all time with Encore re-release

Avengers: Endgame has grossed USD 2.925 billion worldwide following its theatrical re-release recently with the extended version subtitled Encore, which is slightly ahead of the 2009 epic science fiction film Avatar by James Cameron, which stands at USD 2.923 billion worldwide.

Avengers: Endgame has dethroned Avatar to reclaim its title as the highest-grossing movie in the history of box office thanks to its latest theatrical re-release.The two blockbuster movie franchises have often competed for the top slot as they continue to enjoy audience love whenever they return to cinemas. The 2019 superhero drama has grossed USD 2.925 billion worldwide following its theatrical re-release recently with the extended version titled Avengers Endgame: Encore, which is slightly ahead of the 2009 epic science fiction film by James Cameron, which stands at USD 2.923 billion worldwide.

Avengers Endgame vs Avatar box office

The 2009 release Avatar stayed at the top spot for a decade until the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Endgame dropped to the second spot on all-time charts in 2021 when Avatar returned to theatres in advance of 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water release. Now, Disney has brought back Endgame ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, which is being directed by Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony. With Doomsday, The Russo Brothers return to MCU after seven years since Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers Doomsday to save Marvel Cinematic Universe

The films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had a mix performance post pandemic. Fans hope that Doomsday, which reunites most of the Marvel heroes, including Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and the X-Men team, for another world saving mission and brings back Iron-Man star Robert Downey Jr as the main villain, Doctor Doom, will be a fresh new start for MCU's next slate of superhero movies. Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026, and will be followed by a sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.

READ | Drishyam 3 box office: Ajay Devgn's Hindi film crosses lifetime earnings of Mohanlal's Malayalam movie in just three days