Avengers Doomsday: Robert Downey Jr says 'namaste India', Chris Evans reveals what he likes about Diwali, drops BIG gift for MCU fans | Viral video

Marvel knows how crazy Indians are about the Avengers. Thus, they have decided to release Avengers: Doomsday first in India. Read on to learn more.

Hollywood superstars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans shared a special festive greeting for their Indian fans, ahead of the release of the much-awaited Avengers: Doomsday. Over the years, Marvel's MCU has a cult following in India. Their films are celebrated in India, and The Avengers and Spider-Man franchise's bumper collection confirms it. Marvel Studios knows how important it is to stay connected with the Indian fans. Thus, Captain America and Iron Man came together to wish Diwali and even give a festive gift to their fans.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr discuss what they like about Diwali

In the new promo, Robert greets fans saying, "Namaste India." Robert takes over and reveals what he likes about Diwali: "What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another." RDJ plugs in their film and adds, "That's something we know a lot about it. Except instead of going from dark to light, I think it might go another way." Chris concludes the promo wishing, "Happy Diwali, and we see you at Avengers: Doomsday." Robert signs off saying, "You bet!"

Avengers: Doomsday to release in India first

As a mark of respect for the fandom in India, Avengers: Doomsday will release in India first. Yes, the worldwide release is on December 18, 2026. But in India, the movie will release in cinemas on December 17. Earlier, even Avengers: Endgame was released a day prior to the worldwide release.

Watch the viral promo

How fans react to Avengers: Doomsday's new release date?

The new promo went viral in no time, leaving Indian MCU fans thrilled. A netizen wrote, "We got Avengers wishing Happy Diwali after GTA VI." Another netizen wrote, "Ramayan team, this is how you promote." One of the netizens wrote, "They change the date... 18 December to 17 December for India."

Also read: Ramayana FIRST review: Los Angeles goes 'holy sh*t' on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash 'EPIC', fan reveals Hindi version is '30 mins longer' than English

About Avengers: Doomsday

The upcoming Marvel adventure is the fifth instalment in The Avengers franchise, and stars a huge ensamble, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejía. Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will now be released in India on December 17, 2026.