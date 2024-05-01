Avengers Doomsday first teaser: Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Russo Brothers say 'it was always...'

Chris Evans is not the only original Avenger coming back. Robert Downey Jr. will also return, but this time he will play the supervillain Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will release in the theatres on December 18, 2026.

Marvel fans have a big reason to cheer as the first teaser of Avengers: Doomsday has been released. Marvel Entertainment, on Tuesday, dropped a teaser on its YouTube channel, confirming the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America. The teaser was first shown in theatres along with James Cameron's latest film Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in the sci-fi epic Avatar franchise that released on December 19.

The 80-second-teaser shows Steve Rogers on a quiet farm. He is seen riding a motorcycle towards his home as a soft piano version of the Avengers theme plays. Steve wears a blue helmet that reminds fans of his Captain America suit. In one scene, he is seen holding a newborn baby. The teaser ends with the line "Steve Rogers will return for Avengers: Doomsday." A countdown timer also appears, marking one year until the film's release.

The Russo Brothers, who are directing Avengers: Doomsday, shared the teaser on Instagram. Along with it, they wrote, "The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this." Anthony and Joseph Russo entered Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and followed it up with Captain America: Civil War (2016). They also helmed Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), the two biggest blockbusters in the MCU.

Chris Evans is not the only original Avenger coming back. Robert Downey Jr. will also return, but this time he will play the supervillain Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. Other actors returning include Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and many more. The Fantastic Four actors Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn and the X-Men series stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and Rebecca Romijn will also be part of the film.

Avengers: Doomsday, the fifth installment in the Avengers series and the 39th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release in theatres on December 18, 2026. In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and the X-Men will team up to face Doctor Doom. Its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, is slated to be released on December 17, 2027.

