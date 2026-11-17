The advance booking of Avengers: Doomsday started on a bumper note. In a few hours, over 50000 tickets were sold, and multiplexes have added 24X7 shows due to the hype.

Not Ramayana Part One, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Drishyam 3, or Dhurndhar: The Revenge, but Avengers: Doomsday will be India's biggest film in 2026. Yes, in a year when we had the biggest blockbusters mentioned above, the last big release of 2026 will become the grandest blockbuster of the year. At midnight on Tuesday, advance booking for Russo Brothers’ long-awaited Marvel adventure Avengers: Doomsday opened, a month before it releases in cinemas on December 17. The film will be released first in India on December 18. As Sacnilk reported, due to the massive hype for the film, it’s already sold over 50,000 tickets across India and earned over Rs 3 crore.

Avengers: Doomsday goes housefull in advance booking?

As BookMyShow reported, around 8000 tickets were sold almost every hour in India since the advance booking opened at midnight. The most expensive seats in the country, priced at Rs 1990, are completely sold out for the recliner seats in the Infinity Vision 3D format in the evening and late-night shows at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, from the opening day on Thursday to its first Sunday, December 20.

Avengers: Doomsday creates RIOT despite no IMAX

In India, Avengers: Doomsday will release in dubbed languages of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Till now, only the native English shows and some in Hindi are available at the advance booking window so far. The film will not release in the premium format of IMAX; it’s being released in another customized special format — Infinity Vision. As per the reports, Avengers: Doomsday lost IMAX to Dune Part Three.

Avengers: Doomsday to take Rs 100 crore opening in India?

As Movie Talkies reported, the initial booking trend suggested that Avengers: Doomsday could become the biggest opening ever for a Hollywood film in India. Early trade projections indicate that the film could easily collect between Rs. 90-100 crore nett on its opening day. Going by the current momentum, if it continues, it can get bigger over time, and there's no limit to the opening day craze of this film.