The Avengers fans now have to wait a little longer after the makers announced a delay in the release of Marvel Studios' upcoming team-up features Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, reported Variety. As per the outlet, Doomsday is now set to debut on December 18, 2026, moving about seven months off of its originally slated date of May 1, 2026. To be in sync with the schedule, the Avengers: Secret Wars has also moved its release to December 17, 2027, after previously being set for May 7, 2027, reported Variety.

Disney announced both Avengers delays on Thursday afternoon, alongside a reorganisation of its coming theatrical slate. As per Variety, the new calendar saw the studio remove several unannounced Marvel titles from its schedule. The date of February 13, 2026, previously slotted for an "Untitled Marvel" project, has been removed from the schedule. The dates of November 6, 2026, and November 5, 2027 - also both previously set for "Untitled Marvel" features - have been amended to "Untitled Disney" films.

With such new changes in the calendar, 'Doomsday' and Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day are now the only MCU entries in theatres in 2026. Additionally, there is now no theatrical Marvel feature slated to release between The Fantastic 4: First Steps on July 25 and the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man installment on July 31, 2026 -- more than a year later.

Doomsday and Secret Wars are one of the massive productions and highly awaited projects for Marvel Studios, which will also mark the return of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom in the movie. The movie will also have superhero teams from the Thunderbolts*, Fantastic 4: First Steps and even reprisals from the X-Men franchise, like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

Doomsday production has ramped up in recent weeks, with Downey sharing a photograph of himself and other cast members rolling out to see Thunderbolts* to support their Marvel peers.

(With ANI inputs)

