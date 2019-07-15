Avengers Assemble at Wimbledon! Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Holland sport dapper look during epic final

It was full house during Wimbledon final held on Sunday as fans and celebs around the world attended to witness the epic match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. This was the longest #Wimbledon final ever which lasted for about five hours. Among the celebrities present were Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Kendall Jenner, Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter, Tom Hiddleston, Kate Beckinsale, and Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross.

Wimbledon's official Twitter page shared a few photos of Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Holland with a kickass caption which will remind one of Avengers: Endgame. They wrote, "They're assembling...is there something we should know about? #Wimbledon". Wimbledon also tweeted a candid photo of Benedict and Tom Hiddleston with a caption stating, "They're back... #Wimbledon". That's amazing!

Check it out below:

Benedict is popularly known for his character Doctor Strange in the MCU, while Tom Hiddleston became a household name with Loki. Moreover, Tom Holland is currently riding high on the success of his latest outing Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Benedict and Tom Holland will be sharing screen space once again in The Current War which is based on the war of the currents between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse.

While Tom Hiddleston was last seen in Avengers: Endgame released earlier this year. He had a special appearance in the blockbuster film where he reprised his role as Loki.