West Bengal Nipah virus scare: Two nurses 'very critical', all you need to know about causes and symptoms
Delhi-NCR shivers at 3°C, Gurugram dips below zero for 2nd day, air quality remains 'very poor'; IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana
Hema Malini reveals REAL REASON why she hasn't watched Dharmendra's last film Ikkis: 'I can’t see, it will be too...'
Harnaaz Sandhu on celebrating Lohri, its significance in her life: 'I always make sure to visit Gurudwara and...'
Iran Protests Intensify: What the unrest means for India, US and regional geopolitics
Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo LASHES OUT on President Donald Trump, calls him 'worst human being' for..., says 'he and people of US are terrorised'
Taapsee Pannu OPENS up on dirty PR games in film industry, admits it has stooped to ‘some other level’: 'You are paying to push someone else down'
Iran Protests: Zelenskyy calls unrest an uprising, urges world to act, warns ‘things won’t get easier for Russia’
"Leave Iran now": US virtual embassy in Tehran urges it's citizens to leave Iran immediately amid escalating protests
Emraan Hashmi admits 'men are insecure' in Bollywood, reveals why Ranbir Kapoor's Animal became blockbuster: 'There was a brigade working against...'
HOLLYWOOD
Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has opened up about US President Donald Trump, calling him out as the 'worst human being' for terrorising United States and its people.
Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo recently attended the Golden Globes as a nominee for his performance in HBO's 'Task', but he wasn't feeling entirely celebratory. The actor called out the US President Donald Trump and said he couldn't b******* when it came to how "not normal" it is to attend a glitzy awards ceremony just days after the death of Renee Good.
The actor was one of several celebrities wearing a "Be Good" pin to honour Good, who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week, reports 'Variety'. "It's for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered", Ruffalo said about wearing the pin before calling out J.D. Vance and other political figures who defended the shooting as self-defence. "We have a vice president who is lying about what's happening. We're in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. (Trump) He is telling the world that international law doesn't matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality".
Nodding to Trump, telling The New York Times that "my own morality" and "my own mind" are his only limits when it comes to global
power. He told USA Today, "The guy is a convicted felon. He's the worst human being. If we're relying on this guy's morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we're all in a lot of trouble. So this is for (Renee). This is for the people in the United States who are terrorised and scared today. I know I'm one of them. I love this country, and what I'm seeing here happening is not America”.
When asked why it was important to send a political message while attending the Globes, Ruffalo answered, “Listen, I want to pretend like this, I want to be here to celebrate, and I am here to celebrate, and I'm proud to have a Golden Globe nomination. But also, this is not normal anymore, and so I don't know how I could be quiet, and I'm feeling a little sick, so it's hard to BS right now"