Avatar The Way of Water: James Cameron reveals multiple scenes from upcoming adventure at Disney's Expo

Director James Cameron leaves Disney D23 Expo impressed as he unveiled multiple scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:53 PM IST

Avatar 2

James Cameron revealed several scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water from the second instalment of his epic sci-fi franchise, on Saturday at D23 Expo. According to Deadline, the scenes, which were in 3D, were shown to attendees on two huge screens in the main Anaheim Convention Center room where the studio's presentations with Disney siblings Marvel and Lucasfilm were held. 

The film once again centres on Worthington`s Sully and Saldana's Nav'i character Neytiri. In the footage, one scene showed the Nav'i swimming underwater. Another is a youngster saying he wants to be different from his father. Additionally, there were scenes of some kind of hostage situation, with combat in the woods at night. Another moment showed an emotional conversation between Sam Worthington`s and Zoe Saldana`s characters. 

Check out Sam Worthington's giving leads on Avatar 2

A tribal leader told a younger Nav'i that war is bad, as per Deadline reported. A sequel to Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman. Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. A sequel to 2009Avatar, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman, with Worthington and Saldana starring alongside Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin and more.

Cameron joined the presentation virtually from New Zealand, where he is finishing the film and working in the middle of a "pretty hectic" five-year production cycle on the second, third and fourth instalments of the series, Deadline reported. Cameron shared, "It`s going great and the stuff coming in from Weta is looking spectacular." "I`m super excited to be finally finishing up movie 2. I know everyone`s been waiting a long time. Hopefully, we`ll show something today and you can decide if it`s been worth it."Worthington and Saldana will be playing parents in the new film.

Worthington said on stage, "The whole movie deals with protecting the family. We`ve all gone through Covid and realized that love and being with family is paramount to what life is and it`s worth fighting for. We put that in the movie."Cameron also said they remastered `Avatar` for a whole new generation of movie fans. He said, "Who never got to see it in a movie theatre. That will be the drumroll and remind people of the story, The second part of the film will hit theatre globally on December 16, 2022.

 

