Avatar The Way of Water trailer gives glimpse of Pandora's next war

Avatar The Way of Water Trailer/YouTube stills

After being screened along with the latest Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the teaser trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water was finally released on YouTube by the makers on Monday, May 9. James Cameron's science fiction film promises a visual extravaganza never seen before on the big screen.

The first film in the Avatar franchise released in 2009 was based on humans attempting to take control over Pandora to mine the valuable mineral unobtainium and their conflict with the local tribe Na'vi. The teaser trailer for the second film Avatar: The Way Of War shows us a glimpse of the next war that the Pandora will have to fight for its survival.

Even the trailer's official synopsis talks about this impending war as it reads, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Along with the original lead pair of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri respectively, Kate Winslet is the new addition in the sequel playing the pivotal character of Ronal. She reunites with Cameron after 25 years after their multiple Oscar-winning romantic blockbuster Titanic was released in 1997.



READ | Avatar The Way Of Water: Netizens react as Avatar 2 trailer screens in theatres ahead of Doctor Strange 2

With worldwide box-office collections of above $2.8 billion, Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar 2 is slated to release on December 16, 2022. The subsequent films in the franchise Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5 will hit the theatres in 2024, 2026, and 2028 respectively.