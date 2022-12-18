Avatar The Way of Water: Ram Gopal Varma reviews James Cameron's film, calls it 'an orgy of magnifique visuals'

Avatar 2-Ram Gopal Varma/File photos

Released on December 16, Avatar: The Way of Water has been smashing records at the box office worldwide. The James Cameron-directed visual extravaganza has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the critics and even Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.

Now, even Ram Gopal Varma has joined the Avatar 2 bandwagon as he shared his review on Twitter. "SWAM in Avatar 2 once again, it is an ORGY of MAGNIFIQUE visuals, SPELLBINDING performances, and BREATHTAKING action. GOD created the Earth and James Cameron created PANDORA and I’d rather live in the latter", the director wrote in the first tweet. His second tweet read, "After seeing AVATAR 2, if somebody can assure that heaven will look anywhere like PANDORA the entire human species will DIE immediately."

SWAM in Avatar 2 once again ..it is an ORGY of MAGNIFIQUE visuals , SPELLBINDING performances and BREATHTAKING action ..GOD created earth and James Cameron created PANDORA and I’d rather live in the latter — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 18, 2022

After seeing AVATAR 2 , if somebody can assure that heaven will look anywhere like PANDORA the entire human species will DIE immediately December 18, 2022

With a dedicated 13 years in the making, James Cameron’s latest outing immerses everyone in the visually enchanting magical world created by the filmmaker who also helmed the prequel Avatar in 2009 and the epic romantic film Titanic in 1997. Avatar and Titanic are currently the first and the third highest-grossing movies of all time.

With phenomenal reviews and audiences calling The Way of Water 'a visual treat’, 'supersized blockbuster', and 'the most cinematic journey yet’, Avatar 2 is expected to also break many records this weekend. The film has already grossed Rs 100 crore within two days of its theatrical release in India.



READ | Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here

It seems that Avatar 2 might overthrow its prequel to become the highest-grossing movie ever. Cameron has said that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will take place depending upon the success of The Way of Water, else he will wrap up the franchise with Avatar 3 slated to release in 2024.