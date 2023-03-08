Avatar The Way of Water OTT release: When and where to watch James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster

Avatar The Way of Water

James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water continues to make waves at the global box office. The sci-fi epic has smashed box office records worldwide to emerge as the highest-grossing film post-pandemic and the third-highest ever. Now, close to three months after its theatrical release, the film is arriving on streaming platforms with its digital release.

On Tuesday, the film’s official Instagram account announced that the film will be arriving on the digital platforms on March 28. “Return to Pandora whenever you want at home, only on Digital March 28. Get access to over three hours of never-before-seen extras when you add #AvatarTheWayOfWater to your movie collection,” the announcement read. A Variety article elaborated that the film will be available to purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and Movies Anywhere. Digital editions will be available in 4K Ultra HD quality with Dolby Atmos audio.

As per the report, the digital release of The Way of Water will include more than three hours of additional bonus content, which will explore the world of Pandora, the fictional planet where the film is set. It will also give a deeper look at the film’s unique production process.

“Highlights include deep dives on performance capture technology, Na’vi culture, Pandora’s underwater ecosystems, the intricacies of sound design, the Wētā FX visual effects team, returning cast members, new characters and a featurette focusing on Spider (Jack Champion), the young human boy who wants to be a member of the Na’vi. Bonus features may vary across digital retailers,” reports Variety.

Avatar The Way of Water has grossed $2.2 billion worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing movie ever behind only Avangers Endgame and the first Avatar, which remains the top-grossing movie of all-time. Its success means that Cameron will now be moving forward with the rest of films in the planned five-film franchise.