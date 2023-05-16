Avatar The Way of Water OTT release: James Cameron's blockbuster to finally stream on this date

Avatar The Way of Water/Disney+ Hotstar Instagram

The James Cameron-directed visual extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water was released in the theatres on December 16, 2022, and turned out to be the highest-grossing film post-pandemic and the third-highest-grossing film of all time, earning a whopping sum of $2.3 billion at the box office globally.

More than five months after its worldwide release, Avatar 2 will have its digital premiere on June 7, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming giant made the official announcement on Tuesday, May 16, on its social media handles. Along with the film's poster in six languages, the post read, "Avatar: The Way of Water is streaming June 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada."

Avatar: The Way of Water is behind its prequel Avatar which sits right at the top of the worldwide box office with $2.9 billion, and Avengers: The Endgame, which earned $2.7 billion globally. This means that James Cameron has three films among the top five highest-grossing films - Avatar, Avatar 2, and Titanic. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens completes the list at the fifth position with earnings of $2.06 billion worldwide.

While promoting Avatar 2, Cameron said that the film needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing movie just to break even calling it "the worst business case in movie history". And the sequel has successfully managed to do that. The Way of Water was nominated for four Academy Awards and won one for Best Visual Effects.

After Avatar: The Way of Water, three further sequels are in post-production. Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5 are scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028. All these films will be directed by James Cameron.



