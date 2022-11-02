Avatar The Way of Water trailer: James Cameron's sequel promises visual extravaganza

Credit: Avatar/Twitter

The makers of the long-awaiter film Avatar The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron, released the brand new trailer on Wednesday. The first part of the blockbuster film was released in the year 2009.

The new trailer released on November 2, introduces the daughter of Jake Sully. In no time, the trailer went viral and it is now trending on social media. Fans have reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, “DAY ONE! I’ve waited 13 years.” The second one said, “i have been waiting for this movie since the last one..i couldnt be happier.” The third person tweeted, “What a trailer first to watch.”

The fourth person tweeted, “After taking 13 years, we would hope it looks better than all of the MCU. But that was never in doubt, the story and characters was always the weakness of the Avatar franchise.”

Earlier, James Cameron revealed several scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water from the second installment of his epic sci-fi franchise, at D23 Expo. According to Deadline, the scenes, which were in 3D, were shown to attendees on two huge screens in the main Anaheim Convention Center room where the studio's presentations with Disney siblings Marvel and Lucasfilm were held.

The film once again centres on Worthington`s Sully and Saldana's Nav'i character Neytiri. In the footage, one scene showed the Nav'i swimming underwater. Another is a youngster saying he wants to be different from his father. Additionally, there were scenes of some kind of hostage situation, with combat in the woods at night. Another moment showed an emotional conversation between Sam Worthington`s and Zoe Saldana`s characters.

A tribal leader told a younger Nav'i that war is bad, as per Deadline reported. A sequel to Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman. Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. A sequel to 2009Avatar, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman, with Worthington and Saldana starring alongside Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin and more.

Worthington and Saldana will be playing parents in the new film. Worthington said on stage, "The whole movie deals with protecting the family. We`ve all gone through Covid and realized that love and being with family is paramount to what life is and it`s worth fighting for. We put that in the movie."Cameron also said they remastered `Avatar` for a whole new generation of movie fans. He said, "Who never got to see it in a movie theatre. That will be the drumroll and remind people of the story, The second part of the film will hit theatre globally on December 16, 2022.