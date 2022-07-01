Avatar The Way of Water: First look of Kate Winslet as tribal leader Ronal revealed

Kate Winslet in Avatar 2

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has become bigger and better as Kate Winslet will be seen in the film fighting with Na'vi for her clan's survival. The first look of Kate's character was revealed, and we are introduced to a fearless and loyal tribal leader Ronal (pronounced as Ro-nail). With Avatar 2, the actress has reunited with her Titanic director James Cameron after 25 years.

The Empire magazine officially revealed the look of fearless loyal Tribal leader Ronal in their Avatar 2 special edition, and it also gave an exclusive insight into Kate's character. Empire's Instagram posted the magazine cover of Ronal marching toward war with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). The caption of the post introduced Ronal and states, "Ready to return to Pandora? Empire’s world-exclusive Avatar: The Way Of Water issue is coming, with Kate Winslet riding into battle as Na’vi leader Ronal on the newsstand cover."

Here's the post

The magazine released another still from the film that gives a glimpse of Ronal into the adventures of Pandora with Cliff Curtis’ Tonowari. The caption described Kate's character as, "Kate Winslet’s ‘deeply loyal and fearless leader’ Avatar: The Way Of Water character Ronal, pictured here with Cliff Curtis’ Tonowari, is revealed."

Here's the post

Talking about her character Winslet told Empire, that Ronal is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. It's similar to Terminator's Sarah Connor, Ripley, and Avatar’s own Neytiri. Kate further emphasised by her saying that Ronal is a strong warrior. "Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, Ronal still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear. Her family and their home,” Kate asserted. As per the plot of Avatar 2, Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri are displaced from their home, Pandora, and they all flee to the Metkayina’s Waterworld. What follows is a drama and conflict that revolves around Sully's clan, which means that they won’t be welcomed easily. Avatar: The Way of Water will release in cinemas on December 18.