Avatar The Way of Water: Guillermo del Toro reviews James Cameron's film, calls it 'a staggering achievement'

Avatar The Way of Water-Guillermo del Toro/Instagram-File photo

While the whole world awaits to experience the visual spectacle of Avatar: The Way of Water, the Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has shared the first review of James Cameron's film building excitement for the audiences ahead of the sequel's theatrical release on December 16.

After completing the final mix of Avatar 2, the film's producer Jon Landau took to his Twitter account on Thursday, November 24, and shared the photo of the major crew members as he wrote, "Congratulations to the entire Avatar: The Way of Water family. Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering and I snapped this picture of our post-finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film."

Quoting his tweet in the wee hours of Friday, November 25 (as per the Indian Standard Time), Guillermo del Toro wrote, "A staggering achievement - AVATAR TWOW is choke-full of majestic vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at the peak of his powers".

A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at thepeak of his powers… https://t.co/tG6I16JlhM November 24, 2022

With worldwide box-office collections of above $2.8 billion, Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time. James Cameron, who himself has won multiple Oscars for the romantic drama Titanic, has stated that the sequel needs to become the third or the fourth highest-grossing film to just break even.

Speaking to GQ, the director said that he has informed the film's production company 20th Century Studios that Avatar: The Way of Water is "the worst business case in movie history". He added, "you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break-even".



READ | Avatar The Way of Water: James Cameron talks about film's expensive budget, calls it 'worst business case'

After Avatar: The Way of Water, Cameron has already announced three sequels which would be released in 2024, 2025, and 2026. Though the director has also stated that he might call off Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 and wrap up the story with Avatar 3 if Avatar: Th Way of Water doesn't turn out to be a profitable venture.