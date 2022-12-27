Avatar The Way of Water box office: James Cameron film crosses Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files India hauls in just 11 days

Avatar The Way of Water is nearing Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office

Avatar: The Way of Water has continued its remarkable run at the Indian box office in its second week as well. The film has not only crossed the Rs 250-crore nett collections mark but also surpassed all of the highest-grossing Hindi films’ India collections this year. Globally, The Way of Water is all set to cross the billion dollar mark in gross earnings before the year ends.

Avatar: The Way of Water had collected just under Rs 200 crore in India in its first week. Mintaining its pace in week 2, it earned Rs 59 crore in its second weekend, beating all Indian films released that week, including Cirkus and Dhamaka. Now, as per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 11.50 crore on its second Monday taking its total India haul so far to Rs 264 crore. Trade sources say the film stands to add Rs 8-10 crore more on Tuesday, which will help it cross Rs 270 crore by the end of the day.

This means that The Way of Water has surpassed the India nett collections of all of the highest grossing Hindi films this year, including Brahmastra (Rs 269 crore), The Kashmir Files (Rs 252 crore), and Drishyam 2 (Rs 224 crore and counting). The way Avatar 2 is going, it may just target the elusive Rs 400-crore mark that few films have ever breached in India. Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing international film in India with earnings of Rs 373 crore nett.

Globally too, Avatar The Way of Water has picked up pace after a below-expectation opening weekend. As per Box Office Mojo, the James Cameron directorial had earned $855 million gross by Sunday and stands to take it past $1 billion by December 31. The film may not reach the lofty heights set by its predecessor – the highest-grossing film of all time – but has managed to be a massive success on its own.