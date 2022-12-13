Avatar The Way of Water box office prediction Day 1: James Cameron's film is expected to collect Rs 50 crore on debut

Avatar 2

Avatar: The Way of Water box office prediction Day 1: James Cameron's much-awaited magnum opus, Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to end the year 2022 with a bang. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, and Stephen Lang starrer will have a wide India release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The advance booking of the film has already started on a huge note, and till now it is expected that the film has collected Rs 20 crore from the advance booking itself. Going with the rising anticipation, and the positive reviews, trade experts have predicted Avatar 2 will cross half-century on its first day itself. Yes, Avatar 2 is expected to earn Rs 50 crores on its debut, and the final numbers can go higher than predicted.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel shared his view on the business of Avatar: The Way of Water. On his Twitter, he wrote, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater is all set to take HUMONGOUS OPENING IN INDIA - Expecting Day-1 Biz of ₹ 50 cr + & could also surpass ₹ 60 cr mark if hindi belt goes on overdrive mode.. RECORD BREAKING WEEKEND ON CARDS.. @JimCameron #Avatar2."

Taran Adarsh also shared that till now, over 3 lakh tickets of Avatar 2 have been sold at the leading multiplex chains. On his Twitter, he shared, "#Avatar *advance booking* status at *national chains* [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis]… Till Monday, 11.30 am…F: 1,39,764. S: 1,02,158. S: 89,253. Total tickets sold: 3,31,175."

