Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 7: James Cameron's film is unstoppable, mints Rs 235 crore in India

Avatar 2: James Cameron-directed visual extravaganza has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the audience and critics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 7: James Cameron's film is unstoppable, mints Rs 235 crore in India
Avatar The Way of Water/File photo

Directed by James Cameron, the visual extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water has been dubbed as a 'supersized blockbuster', a 'dizzyingly spectacular sequel', and 'the most cinematic journey yet’ by the reviews and the audiences. The science-fiction film has been running successfully across the globe with packed theatres.

Talking about its India collections, Avatar 2 took a massive opening in the nation with weekend collections of Rs 130 crore, and the film has been unstoppable in the first week as well. As per the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the James Cameron directorial has earned gross collections of Rs 235 crore in the first week. Taking to his Twitter on Friday, December 23, he wrote, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater grosses Rs 235 Crs at the India Box Office in the 1st week."

The prequel, released thirteen years earlier in 2009, followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.

Avatar was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after Titanic to raise over 2 billion dollars at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time and adjusted for inflation, the second-highest-grossing movie of all time after Gone with the Wind.

READ | Avatar The Way of Water: James Cameron talks about film's expensive budget, calls it 'worst business case in movie history'

While promoting Avatar 2, Cameron said that the film needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing movie just to break even. Speaking to GQ, the director said that he has informed the film's production company 20th Century Studios that Avatar: The Way of Water is "the worst business case in movie history". In a different interview, the director also mentioned Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will take place depending upon the success of The Way of Water, or else he will wrap up the franchise with Avatar 3 slated to release in 2024.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 552 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.