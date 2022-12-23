Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 7: James Cameron's film is unstoppable, mints Rs 235 crore in India

Avatar The Way of Water/File photo

Directed by James Cameron, the visual extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water has been dubbed as a 'supersized blockbuster', a 'dizzyingly spectacular sequel', and 'the most cinematic journey yet’ by the reviews and the audiences. The science-fiction film has been running successfully across the globe with packed theatres.

Talking about its India collections, Avatar 2 took a massive opening in the nation with weekend collections of Rs 130 crore, and the film has been unstoppable in the first week as well. As per the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the James Cameron directorial has earned gross collections of Rs 235 crore in the first week. Taking to his Twitter on Friday, December 23, he wrote, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater grosses Rs 235 Crs at the India Box Office in the 1st week."

#AvatarTheWayOfWater grosses

₹ 235 Crs at the India Box Office in the 1st week.. pic.twitter.com/nc10G3ZUQg — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 23, 2022

The prequel, released thirteen years earlier in 2009, followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.

Avatar was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after Titanic to raise over 2 billion dollars at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time and adjusted for inflation, the second-highest-grossing movie of all time after Gone with the Wind.



While promoting Avatar 2, Cameron said that the film needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing movie just to break even. Speaking to GQ, the director said that he has informed the film's production company 20th Century Studios that Avatar: The Way of Water is "the worst business case in movie history". In a different interview, the director also mentioned Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will take place depending upon the success of The Way of Water, or else he will wrap up the franchise with Avatar 3 slated to release in 2024.