Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 4: Film records massive drop, mints Rs 21 crore on first Monday

Avatar The Way of Water/File photo

The James Cameron-directed visual extravaganza Avatar The Way of Water took a massive opening in India with weekend collections of around Rs 130 crore. Avatar 2 collected Rs 41 crore, Rs 42 crore, and over Rs 46 crore in its first three days of theatrical release.

However, on Monday, The Way of Water has seen a massive drop of more than 50% as it could collect Rs 21 crore on its first Monday, as per the Pinkvilla report. But, the report added that with Christmas and New Year holidays coming in, the film will again see a massive rise in its collections.

For the unversed, Avatar followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.

Avatar was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after Titanic to raise over 2 billion dollars at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time and adjusted for inflation, the second-highest-grossing movie of all time after Gone with the Wind.



READ | Avatar The Way of Water: James Cameron talks about film's expensive budget, calls it 'worst business case'

During the Avatar 2 promotions, James Cameron said that the film needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing movie just to break even. Speaking to GQ, the director said that he has informed the film's production company 20th Century Studios that Avatar: The Way of Water is "the worst business case in movie history".

He added, "you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break-even". In a different interview, the director also mentioned Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will take place depending upon the success of The Way of Water, or else he will wrap up the franchise with Avatar 3 slated to release in 2024.