Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 3: James Cameron's film mints Rs 160 crore in India

Avatar The Way of Water/File photo

Directed by James Cameron, the visual extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water was released in the theatres on December 16 and smashed records at the box office in its opening weekend. The film is the direct sequel to Avatar released thirteen years earlier in 2009.

As shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Avatar 2 has earned Rs 160 crore gross at the box office in India in the first three days of its theatrical release. The film had taken the second biggest opening for any Hollywood film in India when it collected around Rs 41 crore on its opening day.

#AvatarTheWayOfWater grosses

₹ 160 crs at the India Box Office for the 3 days opening weekend.. pic.twitter.com/wK7ChC9xvk — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 19, 2022

The prequel followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.



With a dedicated 13 years in the making, James Cameron’s latest outing immerses everyone in the visually enchanting magical world created by the filmmaker who also helmed the prequel Avatar in 2009 and the epic romantic film Titanic in 1997. Avatar and Titanic are currently the first and the third highest-grossing movies of all time.

With phenomenal reviews and audiences calling The Way of Water 'a visual treat’, 'supersized blockbuster', 'dizzyingly spectacular sequel', and 'the most cinematic journey yet’, the epic science fiction film Avatar 2 is expected to break multiple records at the global box office too.

It seems that Avatar 2 might overthrow its prequel to become the highest-grossing movie ever. Cameron has said that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will take place depending upon the success of The Way of Water, else he will wrap up the franchise with Avatar 3 slated to release in 2024.