Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 2: James Cameron's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, debuted in Indian theatres on December 16—13 years after Avatar's initial release. With a staggering Rs 40 crore at the box office, Avatar 2 became the second-biggest Hollywood debut of all time in India. Day 2, December 17, the movie outperformed all predictions and saw a significant increase in its take. Avatar 2 has raised more than Rs 100 crore in just two days!

According to trade estimates, the James Cameron-directed film made between Rs. 40.50 crore and Rs. 50 crore on its first day of release on December 16. Avatar 2 is now the second-highest box office debut in the Indian market as a result. The first was the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, which brought in Rs 53.10 crore on its first day of release. According to recent patterns, Avatar 2 ended Day 2 with sales between Rs 44 and Rs 46 crore. It represents a significant increase above its Day 1 collection.

It has a staggering global value of Rs 1500 crore. Avatar 2 is anticipated to gross more than Rs 130 crore over its debut weekend in India. If everything works out, the movie may even gross more than Rs 200 crore in its first week!

Talking about early estimates, Ramesh Bala wrote, “On Day 2, #AvatarTheWayOfWater has collected 45 Crs Nett at the India Box Office.. Early Estimates.”

Dishing out details about day 1, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1… #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS… #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT… Has scope to grow in mass pockets… Fri ₹ 41 cr+ Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2."

Additionally, Avatar followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival.