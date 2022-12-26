Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 10: James Cameron's film inches closer to $1 billion mark worldwide

Avatar 2 box office collection: James Cameron's visual extravaganza has collected over $850 million worldwide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:57 AM IST

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 10: James Cameron's film inches closer to $1 billion mark worldwide
Avatar The Way of Water/File photo

Directed by James Cameron, the visual extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water has seen an overwhelming response from audiences worldwide calling the science-fiction film 'the most cinematic journey yet'. The extraordinary positive reviews are also converting into huge footfalls at the ticket windows.

Avatar 2 is inching closer to the $1 billion mark worldwide as the film has already grossed over $850 million at the global box office. Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, December 25, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater crosses $600 Million Internationally and $250 Million at the North America Box office. $850 Million Total".

The prequel, released thirteen years earlier in 2009, followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.

READ | Avatar The Way of Water: Ram Gopal Varma reviews James Cameron's film, calls it 'an orgy of magnifique visuals'

Avatar was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after Titanic to raise over 2 billion dollars at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time and adjusted for inflation, the second-highest-grossing movie of all time after Gone with the Wind.

While promoting Avatar 2, Cameron said that the film needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing movie just to break even. Speaking to GQ, the director said that he has informed the film's production company 20th Century Studios that Avatar: The Way of Water is "the worst business case in movie history". 

In a different interview, the director also mentioned Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will take place depending upon the success of The Way of Water, or else he will wrap up the franchise with Avatar 3 slated to release in 2024. It seems that Cameron would be expanding the franchise, seeing the monumental success of Avatar: The Way of Water.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 555 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.