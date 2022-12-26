Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 10: James Cameron's film inches closer to $1 billion mark worldwide

Avatar The Way of Water/File photo

Directed by James Cameron, the visual extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water has seen an overwhelming response from audiences worldwide calling the science-fiction film 'the most cinematic journey yet'. The extraordinary positive reviews are also converting into huge footfalls at the ticket windows.

Avatar 2 is inching closer to the $1 billion mark worldwide as the film has already grossed over $850 million at the global box office. Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, December 25, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater crosses $600 Million Internationally and $250 Million at the North America Box office. $850 Million Total".

#AvatarTheWayOfWater crosses $600 Million Internationally and $250 Million at the North America Box office..



$850 Million Total.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 25, 2022

The prequel, released thirteen years earlier in 2009, followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.



READ | Avatar The Way of Water: Ram Gopal Varma reviews James Cameron's film, calls it 'an orgy of magnifique visuals'

Avatar was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after Titanic to raise over 2 billion dollars at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time and adjusted for inflation, the second-highest-grossing movie of all time after Gone with the Wind.

While promoting Avatar 2, Cameron said that the film needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing movie just to break even. Speaking to GQ, the director said that he has informed the film's production company 20th Century Studios that Avatar: The Way of Water is "the worst business case in movie history".

In a different interview, the director also mentioned Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will take place depending upon the success of The Way of Water, or else he will wrap up the franchise with Avatar 3 slated to release in 2024. It seems that Cameron would be expanding the franchise, seeing the monumental success of Avatar: The Way of Water.



