Avatar The Way of Water beats Top Gun Maverick to become highest-grossing film of 2022, tenth-highest of all time

Avatar The Way of Water is the highest-grossing film of 2022

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water I continuing its grand run at the global box office. The film has now crossed the $1.5 billion mark in gross worldwide collections. With this, it has not only overtaken Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 but has also entered the top 10 highest-grossing films ever.

BoxOfficeMojo reports that The Way of Water has grossed $1.516 billion worldwide as of Thursday night. This puts it past Tom Cruise-starrer Maverick’s lifetime collection of $1.488 billion. In the process, it has also leapfrogged Furious 7 ($1.516 billion) in the list of highest-grossing films of all time. The Way of Water now sits at number 10 in the list and is within striking distance of The Avengers at number 9. The 2012 Marvel blockbuster earned $1.518 billion when it released.

Trade experts are optimistic that the film should cross $2 billion before the end of its run, which would put it somewhere around number 4 or 5. No film has crossed that mark since Covid-19 struck. The highest-grossing post-pandemic film so far is Spider-Man: No Way Home, with earnings of $1.916 billion.

The original Avatar, which released in 2009, remains the highest-grossing film ever, with total gross earnings worth almost $3 billion. Given that the original film had a long theatrical run and continued to earn for months after its release, trade experts are predicting a similar pattern for The Way of Water as well.

In India, too, the film is going from strength to strength. At the end of three weeks, it has earned Rs 354 crore nett in the country. It is poised to overtake Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing international film in the country. The 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe film netted Rs 373 crore in India. The Way of Water is predicted to overtake it this weekend and is set to cross the Rs 400-crore mark before the end of next week.