Avatar The Way of Water beats Titanic to become third-highest grossing film of all time, mints $2.24 billion worldwide

The top three highest-grossing movies currently are Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar The Way of Water.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

Avatar 2/File photo

Directed by James Cameron, the visual extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water was released in the theatres on December 16 and has been rewriting record books ever since. Avatar 2 has now become the third-highest-grossing film ever in history and in doing so, it has surpassed Cameron's own 1997 romantic drama Titanic.

As per the entertainment tracking website BoxOfficeMojo.com, The Way of Water has collected $2.2448 billion worldwide, which is slightly more than Titanic's global collection of $2.2433 billion. The Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet-starrer romantic tragedy was recently re-released in the theatres on its 25th anniversary. 

Now, Avatar 2 is behind its prequel Avatar which sits right at the top of the worldwide box office with $2.9237 billion, and Avengers: The Endgame, which earned $2.7994 billion globally. This means that James Cameron has three films among the top five highest-grossing films - Avatar, Avatar 2, and Titanic. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens completes the list at the fifth position with earnings of $2.0713 billion worldwide. 

Talking about Avatar, which was released in 2009, it followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.

While promoting Avatar 2, Cameron said that the film needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing movie just to break even calling it "the worst business case in movie history". And the film has successfully managed to do that. The Way of Water has also been nominated for four awards at the upcoming Academy Awards including one for Best Picture.

