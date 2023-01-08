Avatar The Way of Water beats Avengers Endgame to become the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film in India

Avatar The Way of Water/File photo

Directed by James Cameron, the visual extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water already became the highest-grossing film of 2022 surpassing Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick. And now, the Avatar sequel has gone past the Marvel superhero film Avengers: Endgame to become the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film in India

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Avatar 2 had earned Rs 364 crore nett (Rs 444 crore gross) in India by Saturday (January 7) evening. As per trade sources, the film has already added Rs 8-10 crore on Sunday (January 8) which takes its total earnings past Rs 373 crore nett and Rs 450 crore gross. This means it has overtaken the mark set by Avengers Endgame as the highest-grossing international film in India.

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Josh Brolin among others, the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019 and earned Rs 373 cr (Rs 445 crore gross) in India.



READ | Avatar The Way of Water: Ram Gopal Varma reviews James Cameron's film, calls it 'an orgy of magnifique visuals'

Meanwhile, talking about the global box office collections, Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $1.558 billion and surpassed the 2012 Marvel superhero film The Avengers, which earned $1.518 billion, to become the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time, as per Box Office Mojo.

The highest-grossing post-pandemic film so far is another Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: No Way Home, with earnings of $1.916 billion. Trade experts are optimistic that the Avatar sequel should cross $2 billion before the end of its run, which would make it the highest-grossing film after the Covid-19 era.

The original Avatar, which was released in 2009, remains the highest-grossing film ever, with total gross earnings worth almost $3 billion. Given that the original film had a long theatrical run and continued to earn for months after its release, trade experts are predicting a similar pattern for The Way of Water as well.