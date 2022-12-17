Avatar The Way of Water: Andhra Pradesh man dies of heart attack while watching James Cameron's film

Avatar The Way of Water/File photo

As James Cameron-directed Avatar: The Way of Water continues to break records at the global box office, a piece of sad news has come in from Andhra Pradesh where a man has died of a heart attack while watching the film at a theatre in the Kakinada district.

The man has been identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu who went to watch Avatar 2 with his brother Raju at a theatre in Peddapuram. Srinu collapsed while watching the film and his brother immediately rushed him to the Peddapuram Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A similar incident happened in 2010 when a 42-year-old man suffered a heart attack while watching the prequel Avatar, as per the reports of the news agency Agence France Presse. The report added that man had a history of high blood pressure and "over-excitement from watching the movie" led to his death.

Avatar followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.

Avatar was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after Titanic to raise over 2 billion dollars at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time and adjusted for inflation, the second-highest-grossing movie of all time after Gone with the Wind.



READ | Avatar 2 India box office collection Day 1: James Cameron's film beats Spider-Man No Way Home, but not Avengers Endgame

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water has taken the second biggest opening for any Hollywood film in India earning around Rs 40 crore on its first day of theatrical release on December 16. Avengers: Endgame sits right at the top as it had collected over Rs 50 crore on its opening day in India.