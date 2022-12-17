Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Avatar The Way of Water: Andhra Pradesh man dies of heart attack while watching James Cameron's film

A similar incident happened in 2010 when a 42-year-old man in Taiwan died of a heart attack while watching Avatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

Avatar The Way of Water: Andhra Pradesh man dies of heart attack while watching James Cameron's film
Avatar The Way of Water/File photo

As James Cameron-directed Avatar: The Way of Water continues to break records at the global box office, a piece of sad news has come in from Andhra Pradesh where a man has died of a heart attack while watching the film at a theatre in the Kakinada district.

The man has been identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu who went to watch Avatar 2 with his brother Raju at a theatre in Peddapuram. Srinu collapsed while watching the film and his brother immediately rushed him to the Peddapuram Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A similar incident happened in 2010 when a 42-year-old man suffered a heart attack while watching the prequel Avatar, as per the reports of the news agency Agence France Presse. The report added that man had a history of high blood pressure and "over-excitement from watching the movie" led to his death.

Avatar followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.

Avatar was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after Titanic to raise over 2 billion dollars at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time and adjusted for inflation, the second-highest-grossing movie of all time after Gone with the Wind.

READ | Avatar 2 India box office collection Day 1: James Cameron's film beats Spider-Man No Way Home, but not Avengers Endgame

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water has taken the second biggest opening for any Hollywood film in India earning around Rs 40 crore on its first day of theatrical release on December 16. Avengers: Endgame sits right at the top as it had collected over Rs 50 crore on its opening day in India.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Who is Amit Lodha? IPS officer in Netflix’s Khakee who uprooted crime from Bihar village
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
5 food items to reduce joint pain in your body
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj, several injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.