Avatar The Way Of The Water: Netizens react as Avatar 2 trailer screens in theatres ahead of Doctor Strange 2

The first reactions to the first look of James Cameron's upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water which was attached to Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, are out.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in the theatres in India today (May 6). The film's global rollout began two days ahead of India, i.e on May 4.

It is for the first time ever 20th Century Studios showcased the teaser trailer of Avatar The Way of Water exclusively in cinemas with the Marvel entertainer and it surely left fans asking for more.

Netizens who watched the trailer of Avatar The Way Of Water screened at the theatres ahead of Doctor Strange 2, took to social media to express how they could wait no longer to see the James Cameron film.

"Mind blowing visuals of #AvatarTheWayOfWater on 3D ahead of #DoctorStrange #Avatar2," wrote a fan on Twitter. "I would like everyone to know that #Avatar2 looks SO FREAKING SICK HOLY COW WELCOME BACK JAMES CAMERON," wrote another. "I also got to see the #Avatar2 trailer before Doctor Strange and it looks incredible, the new designs, soundtrack, cinematography, it's all there...if Avatar 2 is the type of blockbuster I'm hoping it is, than take your time with those other sequels cameron," wrote yet another fan. "Cool and neat teaser of #Avatar2 Going to be an eye feast for sure #AvatarTheWayOfWater," wrote a Twitter user. "That #Avatar2 trailer was... It was something," tweeted a netizen. "The #AvatarTheWayOfWater teaser is brilliant. The 3D quality is unparalleled. Actually made me want to watch a movie in 3D after ages. And perfectly cut showing just the right amount of the world to build your curiosity. Glad I saw it in IMAX. #Avatar2," tweeted yet another Avatar 2 fan.

Check out netizens' reactions to the trailer of Avatar The Way of Water below:

That #Avatar2 trailer was... It was something. — Rendesza SWCA (@Rendesza) May 6, 2022

I would like everyone to know that #Avatar2 looks SO FREAKING SICK HOLY COW WELCOME BACK JAMES CAMERON — Skyler McGill (@Skyler_McGill) May 6, 2022

I also got to see the #Avatar2 trailer before Doctor Strange and it looks incredible, the new designs, soundtrack, cinematography, it's all there...if Avatar 2 is the type of blockbuster I'm hoping it is, than take your time with those other sequels cameron — i talk movies (@pbtalksmovies) May 6, 2022

The #Avatar2 trailer was honestly breathtaking. I wish I could've seen that for two hours instead of the movie that followed — Stewart Fletcher (@Capn_Fletcher) May 6, 2022

Cool and neat teaser of #Avatar2



Going to be an eye feast for sure #AvatarTheWayOfWater — Cinema Madness 24*7 (@CinemaMadness24) May 6, 2022

The #AvatarTheWayOfWater teaser is brilliant. The 3D quality is unparalleled. Actually made me want to watch a movie in 3D after ages. And perfectly cut showing just the right amount of the world to build your curiosity. Glad I saw it in IMAX. #Avatar2 — (@ShyFyy) May 6, 2022



Avatar The Way of Water is the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster, which is set in the mid-22nd century when humans are colonizing Pandora, a lush habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system, in order to mine the valuable mineral unobtanium. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family -- Jake, Neytiri and their kids -- and the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

After years of delays, the official title of filmmaker James Cameron's Avatar sequel was finally revealed on April 27 at Disney's CinemaCon showcase in Las Vegas. Footage from the upcoming science-fiction film was also screened at the event, and reportedly, viewers were provided with 3D glasses to take the experience a notch higher.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness hit theatres in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam today (May 6).