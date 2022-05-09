Avatar The Way Of The Water: James Cameron promises visual extravaganza

Credit: Zoe Saldana/Instagram

Fans were eagerly waiting to know the details about Zoe Saldana starrer Avatar: The Way of Water. The wait is over! Here’s presenting the much-awaited teaser trailer of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron’s first follow-up to the highest-grossing film of all time will open in theatres on December 16.

20th Century Studios India released the teaser trailer of Avtar: The Way of Water in both the languages, Hindi and English, on YouTube. Fans have been reacting to the trailer. One of the wrote, “I think this is going to be the best Movie ever in the world !! The trailer hints it.” The second one mentioned, “I'm dreaming? maybe no OMG Avatar 2 it's here after 12 years wait is over.”

Watch the English trailer:

Watch the trailer in Hindi:

Another person mentioned, “Waiting Since 2009, And Now I think The Wait Is Going To Be Fire As.! Lit Level.” One of the social media users commented, “its been 13 years this film was my life's one of the best thing i had ever experienced. Want to again go back to that Imaginary world. . . THANK YOU JAMES CAMERON.”

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: The Way of Water in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. Only in Cinemas