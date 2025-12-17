FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Avatar Fire and Ash movie review: Despite being stretched, predictable, James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, high on emotion and action

Dhurandhar: Here's how Akshay Khanna reacted to blockbuster success, fans' love for Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar film

DNA TV Show: Kashmir’s air quality deteriorates as AQI crosses 300

Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film continues to earn over Rs 25 crore, total earnings are now...

Babar Azam booed by Australian crowd in Big Bash League after another flop show, gets brutally trolled by netizens

Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele's son Nick Reiner likely to face death penalty over parents' murder charges

Dino Morea reacts to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna becoming internet sensations after Animal, Dhurandhar: 'If I had to do...'

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open for public soon, Nitin Gadkari reveals new inauguration date

Snicko controversy: England to file formal complaint after Alex Carey given not out due to...

Sunjay Kapur 'didn't die of natural causes', sister Mandhira makes shocking claim; says 'outsider' Priya Sachdev gets Rs 5 crore as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Avatar Fire and Ash movie review: Despite being stretched, predictable, James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, high on emotion and action

Avatar 3 review: James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, despite being...

Dhurandhar: Here's how Akshay Khanna reacted to blockbuster success, fans' love for Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar film

Dhurandhar: Here's how Akshay Khanna reacted to blockbuster success

Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon

From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026

4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka

In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Avatar Fire and Ash movie review: Despite being stretched, predictable, James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, high on emotion and action

Avatar Fire and Ash review: Trust James Cameron, and he will not fall from your expectations. The latest Pandora adventure does take time to establish, but once it does, there's no looking back.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 12:42 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Avatar Fire and Ash movie review: Despite being stretched, predictable, James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, high on emotion and action
A poster of Avatar Fire and Ash
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Director: James Cameron

Star cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, and Kate Winslet

Runtime: 197 mins

Where to watch: In theatres 

Rating: 4 stars 

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and family face a new threat, Varang (Oona Chaplin), the Ash tribe's leader, who joins forces with Sully's old foe, Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), to bring them down. Jake, Neytiri, and his family are now entitled to protect their people from the sky people. Their emotionally action-packed struggle forms the basic premise of the film. First things first, yes, Avatar 3 has a weak first half. Yes, it requires patience, as the plot takes time to develop, and it's somewhat predictable. But that doesn't take away the fact that Avatar 3 is a visual feast, best enjoyed on the big screen. In a few instances, Fire and Ash is better than Way of Water, and kudos to James Cameron, who believed in his vision and presented his film with such conviction. 

Avatar Fire and Ash takes off soon after the events of The Way of Water, with Sully and Neytiri mourning over the loss of their elder son, while trying to understand their teenage kids and societal pressure. Colonel returns with a more brutal revenge for Sully and his family. He also wishes to take his son Miles "Spider" Socorro (Jack Champion) with him, and can lay down anyone who comes in between. Soon the Varang, fire clan, appears, and we are in for an adventure that looks like a "long, predictable," but memorable, larger-than-life rollercoaster ride, that will leave you emotionally satisfied.

Watch the trailer

The third instalment of the Avatar franchise explores new clans, new creatures, novel locations, more dramatic, nail-biting battles, and bigger action set pieces, but the core of the franchise remains the same - survival. The basic storyline continues to explore the theme of humans vs Na'vi. Jake Sully's kids - Lo'ak, Tuk, and adopted Spider are trying to find their worth in the eyes of their parents, and their subplots add more value to the film.

Speaking about performance, Sam as Jake Sully, Zoe as Neytiri, Jack as Spider, Lang as Colonel, Onna as Varang and Kate Winslet as Ronal are first-rate. They have given their 100% in the expressions that make these blue VFX creatures real. Apart from them, Britain Dalton as Lo'ak, and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tukk, also lend fine support. Since it's a visually heavy film, the VFX department passes with flying colours, the world of Pandora will continue to excite, and even leave you jaw-dropped on a few occasions. The second half of the film, and the last 30 minutes, are the strongest points of the film. Literally, the disappointment you might feel in the stretched first half will be forgotten by the third act of the movie, which is the incredibly shot war sequences. 

Speaking about the shortcomings, the franchise is now becoming predictable, and the feeling was likewise even during The Way of Water. James will have to understand that his template storytelling worked in Avatar, but the audience won't be fooled again by the same formula. Avatar is approaching franchise fatigue, and the director should pull up his socks for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. He will have to invent new ideas, a fresh storyline to keep the audience's interest alive. The first half of this film is a slow burner, which often tests the patience of the audience. However, the second half saves the film. A little 15-minute editing could have made the film crisp. Overall, Avatar 3 will certainly end 2025 with a bang. It's a must-watch and should not be missed at any cost.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Avatar Fire and Ash movie review: Despite being stretched, predictable, James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, high on emotion and action
Avatar 3 review: James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, despite being...
Dhurandhar: Here's how Akshay Khanna reacted to blockbuster success, fans' love for Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar film
Dhurandhar: Here's how Akshay Khanna reacted to blockbuster success
DNA TV Show: Kashmir’s air quality deteriorates as AQI crosses 300
DNA TV Show: Kashmir’s air quality deteriorates as AQI crosses 300
Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film continues to earn over Rs 25 crore, total earnings are now...
Dhurandhar box office day 13: Ranveer film continues to earn over Rs 25 crore
Babar Azam booed by Australian crowd in Big Bash League after another flop show, gets brutally trolled by netizens
Babar Azam booed by Australian crowd in Big Bash League after another flop show
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon
From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026
4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response
From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026
From Bhooth Bangla to The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement