Avatar Fire and Ash movie review: Despite being stretched, predictable, James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, high on emotion and action

Avatar Fire and Ash review: Trust James Cameron, and he will not fall from your expectations. The latest Pandora adventure does take time to establish, but once it does, there's no looking back.

Director: James Cameron

Star cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, and Kate Winslet

Runtime: 197 mins

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 4 stars

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and family face a new threat, Varang (Oona Chaplin), the Ash tribe's leader, who joins forces with Sully's old foe, Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), to bring them down. Jake, Neytiri, and his family are now entitled to protect their people from the sky people. Their emotionally action-packed struggle forms the basic premise of the film. First things first, yes, Avatar 3 has a weak first half. Yes, it requires patience, as the plot takes time to develop, and it's somewhat predictable. But that doesn't take away the fact that Avatar 3 is a visual feast, best enjoyed on the big screen. In a few instances, Fire and Ash is better than Way of Water, and kudos to James Cameron, who believed in his vision and presented his film with such conviction.

Avatar Fire and Ash takes off soon after the events of The Way of Water, with Sully and Neytiri mourning over the loss of their elder son, while trying to understand their teenage kids and societal pressure. Colonel returns with a more brutal revenge for Sully and his family. He also wishes to take his son Miles "Spider" Socorro (Jack Champion) with him, and can lay down anyone who comes in between. Soon the Varang, fire clan, appears, and we are in for an adventure that looks like a "long, predictable," but memorable, larger-than-life rollercoaster ride, that will leave you emotionally satisfied.

The third instalment of the Avatar franchise explores new clans, new creatures, novel locations, more dramatic, nail-biting battles, and bigger action set pieces, but the core of the franchise remains the same - survival. The basic storyline continues to explore the theme of humans vs Na'vi. Jake Sully's kids - Lo'ak, Tuk, and adopted Spider are trying to find their worth in the eyes of their parents, and their subplots add more value to the film.

Speaking about performance, Sam as Jake Sully, Zoe as Neytiri, Jack as Spider, Lang as Colonel, Onna as Varang and Kate Winslet as Ronal are first-rate. They have given their 100% in the expressions that make these blue VFX creatures real. Apart from them, Britain Dalton as Lo'ak, and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tukk, also lend fine support. Since it's a visually heavy film, the VFX department passes with flying colours, the world of Pandora will continue to excite, and even leave you jaw-dropped on a few occasions. The second half of the film, and the last 30 minutes, are the strongest points of the film. Literally, the disappointment you might feel in the stretched first half will be forgotten by the third act of the movie, which is the incredibly shot war sequences.

Speaking about the shortcomings, the franchise is now becoming predictable, and the feeling was likewise even during The Way of Water. James will have to understand that his template storytelling worked in Avatar, but the audience won't be fooled again by the same formula. Avatar is approaching franchise fatigue, and the director should pull up his socks for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. He will have to invent new ideas, a fresh storyline to keep the audience's interest alive. The first half of this film is a slow burner, which often tests the patience of the audience. However, the second half saves the film. A little 15-minute editing could have made the film crisp. Overall, Avatar 3 will certainly end 2025 with a bang. It's a must-watch and should not be missed at any cost.