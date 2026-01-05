Avatar Fire and Ash grosses $1 billion at worldwide box office, becomes James Cameron's fourth film to achieve this milestone

Avatar: Fire and Ash is James Cameron's fourth film to surpass the USD 1 billion benchmark, joining the ranks of Avatar (2009), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), and Titanic (1997). Avatar 3 is also the 3rd film in 2025 to achieve this milestone after Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment in James Cameron's acclaimed science fiction-fantasy franchise, officially crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, just two weeks after its theatrical release on December 19. The latest chapter in the Avatar saga has earned USD 306 million domestically and USD 777.1 million internationally, according to figures from 20th Century Studios.

This milestone makes it Cameron's fourth film to surpass the USD 1 billion benchmark, joining the ranks of Avatar (2009), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), and Titanic (1997). Comparatively, Avatar: The Way of Water reached the USD 1 billion mark in 14 days, while the original Avatar did so in 17 days, highlighting the enduring popularity of the franchise.

The three Avatar films have delivered a combined global box office total exceeding USD 6.35 billion to date. Avatar 3 is among three films in 2025 to have already crossed USD 1 billion, alongside Lilo & Stitch (USD 1.038 billion) and Zootopia 2 (USD 1.51 billion), according to 20th Century Studios.

The film continues the story of the Sully family shortly after the events of The Way of Water, following the tragic death of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana) eldest son Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), as antagonist Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) intensifies his pursuit. The ensemble cast includes Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Jack Champion, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Oona Chaplin, Sigourney Weaver, David Thewlis, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, and Dileep Rao.

Filmmaker James Cameron, 71, recently expressed uncertainty about the continuation of the saga, saying, "I don't know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does. But, you know, we prove that business case every time we go out." Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently playing in theatres worldwide.

READ | US strikes on Venezuela cause Leonardo DiCaprio to miss Palm Springs Film Festival, superstar was to be honoured with...