Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews out: James Cameron film is 'nonsense, worst in franchise', critics say 'Avatar 3 has lost...'

The first reactions from the international critics to Avatar 3 have not been really favourable with some calling the James Cameron film "three-hour hunk of nonsense", and others adding that Avatar: Fire and Ash is the "worst" in the epic sci-fi Avatar franchise.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 04:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the sequel of the 2022 blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water and the third installment in the epic sci-fi Avatar franchise, that began with the 2009 release Avatar. Avatar and Avatar 2 are the first and the third highest-grossing films of all time with their worldwide gross collections of $2.9 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively. And hence, there is tremendous hype for Avatar 3. However, the first reactions from the international critics to the upcoming James Cameron film have not been really favourable.

In its review, BBC has called Avatar: Fire and Ash "the longest and the worst in the franchise", adding that the film is "197 minutes of screensaver graphics, clunky dialogue, baggy plotting and hippy-dippy new-age spirituality." Rating it 1/5, the review also stated, "Pandora has lost its novelty value. We've now had nine hours of the same faux-tropical backdrop. But the strange thing is that, while the first Avatar seemed exhilaratingly futuristic, the third film seems like a relic of an earlier era."

Giving 2/5 to Avatar 3, The Guardian called it "three-hour hunk of nonsense", mentioning, "While the rest of the cinema industry has quietly abandoned 3D without ever quite admitting it, theatres showing James Cameron’s giant new three-hour hunk of nonsense are still handing out the 3D specs to the customers."

The Telegraph also rated Avatar: Fire and Ash 1/5 and said that the sci-fi epic is "like watching £300m of glitter tipped into a fish tank." A part of its review reads, "While it’s entirely fair to point out that Cameron must be doing something right, since the combined global box-office takings of the Avatar films now exceed $5 billion, the question remains as to how much more of that something cinema-goers actually want, or can take, given how astonishingly little this latest installment has to add."

The IndieWire review for the film read, "Fire and Ash, as a blockbuster spectacle, fails to meet the unreasonably high standard that James Cameron has set for himself — the unreasonably high standard by which he demands to be judged. For the first time in his spectacular career, Cameron delivers a movie that feels like something you've seen before. Avatar 3 has lost the plot completely."

Avatar: Fire and Ash releases in Indian cinemas on December 19. The film had its world premiere at Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, on December 1. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco reprise their roles from the previous films, while Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis join the cast.

