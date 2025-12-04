Avatar Fire and Ash: Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter Oona Chaplin on playing villain in James Cameron film: 'It was a great revelation for...'

Oona Chaplin plays Varang, the leader of the Fire clan, in James Cameron's much-awaited fantasy adventure. Here, she discussed the character and why she doesn't consider Varang as the villain, calling it a revolutionary character.

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is among the most-awaited films, releasing soon on the big screens. The third instalment of the ambitious franchise delves further into Pandora, exploring the theme of Fire and new clans. One of the most intriguing additions is Varang, the formidable new leader from the Fire Clan, brought to life by Charlie Chaplin's granddaughter, Oona Chaplin.

For Oona Chaplin, Varang was never a one-note antagonist. Speaking about the same, she said, "I never saw her as a villain, and I don't think you say that as well, you're not the villain, you know, it's a little complicated, but I think both of these characters are also very principled. For me, you know, it was a great revelation to have the conversations with Jim around this theme where she tells a little bit about her biography, her kind of origin story, why she is the way she is. And it struck me as like she's actually a very human character, because the depth of trauma that comes from the separation from the connection to nature, which, you know, everybody here understands what that feels like, even if we've forgotten even what that feels like, but, you know, all of that, that disconnection breeds conflict.”

Explains the disconnection that shapes Varang’s entire view, she adds, “It's the source of all conflict, really, is separation, and thinking that you're somehow other. And so that route, I was like, that's so easy to connect with, and that's so actually very, very smart to put in Pandora, because it shows us that these themes are universal, you know, that you can go to some far-off moon and ...and see the repercussions of pain that has not healed. You know, of holding onto anger that comes from a deep, deep grief, that is only perpetuating itself because, you know, she just charges towards the things that make her afraid. You know, she's got the right idea. She's got to address the things that make her afraid. You know, in a perfect role, she would go over to them and address them with the intention of healing, but she just wants to destroy them. So that makes her a villain, I guess."

Oona further added that she has a lot of respect for Varang, calling him a fantastic leader, the hero of her people. As per Oona, Varang brought them back and gave them a new direction and orientation in their lives and in their society. "She's reinventing the whole way to be on this moon. You know, she's found out a whole new religion, a whole new system of power, and a whole new relationship with the sky people. She's a revolutionary,” Oona added.

Varang’s arrival expands Pandora’s cultural landscape, introducing a clan forged in flame, discipline and spiritual reinvention. Produced by 20th Century Studios, Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in Indian theatres on 19th December in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.